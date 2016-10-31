Higher secondary students of commerce stream seemed certain that ‘out of the box’ thinking is the basis for innovations when they presented their products during Crescendo ‘2k16 at CS Academy recently.

Titled Ostentus Ad 'O' Mania this year, the annual event envisaging platform for commerce students to come up with game-changing ideas and products witnessed presentation of five products depicted as potentially disruptive in market by student teams representing five city schools including the host institution.

Smettle, a mixer with a heat-resistant body encompassing in-built motor, corrosion-free steel blades and in-built auto-warm coil were presented by the student team of Indu International School.

The team of the host institution displayed power bank named ‘yoroba’ that converts kinetic energy drawn from body movements and pulse rate into electric-stored electricity in their wrist band with an alloy shield for good conductivity. It could be used as a charging port, the students explained.

Chuc'K'it was the name coined for a mosquito repellent by students of The Indian Public School. The product drives away insects with ultrasonic vibrations rather than killing them. The product does not let out any fumes. The team from Bharathi Vidya Bhavan came out with a product named Zephy, a nasal filter made of neem and carbon active particles with zero side effects. It is adjustable to all nose sizes and could be used by all - from toddlers to senior citizens.

And students of Sagar International School explained a product called ‘The Revealer’ with which the hidden nature and character of a person could be analysed.

Their presentations were assessed by experts Alex Paikada and K. Vijayan. The students were provided guidance on patenting their products, commerce teacher of the host institution R. Sivakumar said.