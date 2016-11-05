Sarcastic comments on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health by leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were condemnable, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko on Friday.

Mr. Vaiko, who participated in the marriage function of a cadre at Ethamozhi in Kanniyakumari district on Friday night, ridiculed DMK leader Durai Murugan’s statement that they will form a government in four months. He also condemned the mocking on the health of the CM after visiting her at the hospital by DMK leaders and termed it as inhuman.

He hoped that ‘jallikkatu,’ the bull taming sport, would take place in the coming Pongal festival.

Mr. Vaiko condemned the arrest of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal when they went to meet the family members of an ex-serviceman who committed suicide over OROP issue.