A few days ago, the School of Commerce and International Business of the Dr. GRD College of Science organised ‘Creative Streaks’ 2016. It was to give an opportunity to students to select a topic, research, analyse, and use their creativity in putting up a stall in an attractive and informative manner to explain what the stall was all about and the importance of the theme behind it. It was ‘edutainment’ where the students learnt to ideate, plan, source information, organise, prepare budget, execute, communicate and in the process undergo experiential learning, says K.K. Ramachandran, vice-principal of the college.

This year, the college had topics on social importance. Plus, the students worked towards their case as if in a group.

A final year student of B.Com Aishwarya Mohan says that by working on water conservation for ‘Creative Streaks’, she had realised how she was wasting water and has now grown conscious of conserving water. In the run-up to the event, she went to slums and got a first-hand knowledge of how the people there struggle for clean water.

Such experiential learning always helps because the students are able to relate to what they learn by applying concepts to real-life situations, says K. Sri Gayathridevi, a faculty of the PSG Institute of Management.

Her college had tasked students with organising plays to learn about cultures of other countries and also share the information with others.

Each team would stage a play highlighting the culture of the country it has chosen.

This helps students who stage the play and also those who watch it because they tend to retain the information longer. Plus, for those students who carry out such exercises it also improves their communication skills.

(Reporting by

Karthik Madhavan)