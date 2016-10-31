The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has selected 32 colleges in phase II for organising soft skill training to the final year students. Arignar Anna Government Arts College in the town is one of the colleges identified for this programme.

Objectives

Leela Glory Bai, principal of the college, presided over the inaugural, when she explained the objectives of the programme.

In his inaugural address, R. Chenniappan, Dean-English, Paavai Institutions, insisted the importance of communication skill for the employability of students.

Career

The special address was given by T. Annadurai, project manager, Namakkal Social Service Society, and he also spoke about career life skills for a bright future.

M. Loganathan, head of the Department of Economics of the college, and T. Rajendran, coordinator of the Soft Skill Training Centre, offered felicitations.