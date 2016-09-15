Creates awareness among students on healthy eating habits

Special lectures by experts on healthy food practices and exhibition on traditional food items and herbal plants marked the three-day Nutrition Week celebrations at AVS College of Arts and Science, here, which concluded on Saturday.

The Nutrition Week was organised to create awareness among the students as well as faculty on their health and well-being.

Balanced diet

On the opening day, P. Nazini, Head, Department of Food and Nutrition, Periyar University, spoke on “nutrition and diet”. Dr. Nazini described the components of a balanced diet and gave tips to lead a healthy life.

Aathi Jothi Babu, Chairman and Principal, along with Pavithra Babu, Managing Director of Gnanaparanjothi Panchaboodha Education and Research Institute, spoke on various disease related to Panchaboodha Naadigal .

Junk food

An awareness programme on “nutrition and healthy diet” was conducted for the students. Yashoda, Chief Dietician at SPMM Hospital, highlighted various health issues faced by adolescent boys and girls due to irregular food habits.

She also explained how junk food could spoil the everyday performance of students.

Food adulteration

On the second day, T. Anuradha, Designated Officer of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, spoke on “food adulteration”.

She explained the prevalence of adulteration in various food items. She also gave tips on how to test food adulteration at home.

On the final day, the college arranged traditional food and herbal plant exhibition.

P.V. Dhanpal, Medical superintendent, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, was the chief guest.

Expo

He declared open the ‘Nutrition and Traditional Food Expo – 2016’ in the presence of K. Kailasam, chairman of the college. K. Rajavinayakam, secretary, K. Senthil Kumar correspondent, AVS and Sakthi Kailash Educational Institutions, offered felicitations.