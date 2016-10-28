Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere interacting with a family in the Thandarai village in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere visited Thandarai village on Thursday where “mysterious deaths” have been reported over the last three weeks.

The Collector met the bereaved families and inspected the medical camp organised in the village. He said the seven deaths occurred at different times.

Three of those deaths were due to the medical history of victims. Five of the dead were vomiting. Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital found that these deaths were not because of any outbreak. Ambulance was made available in the village round-the-clock.

The three persons from the village admitted to Government Tiruvannamalai Medial College Hospital were doing well and all the required tests were done on them.

G. Loka Nayaki, Project Director, DRDA, V.Govindan, Deputy Director of Health Services, accompanied him.