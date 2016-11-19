Collector visits hospital

Collector S. Palanisamy, on Friday, called on fishermen who were injured in alleged firing by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to the Government Hospital in Puducherry on Thursday. The Collector enquired about their health and wished them speedy recovery. The fishermen, Dinesh and Aravinnedan, suffered bullet injuries.

Plea to link rivers

The Federation of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Centre to interlink the Vaigai and Kundaru in the southern region.

A resolution adopted to this effect said that an awareness campaign would be launched from Manyanur near Tiruchi to Virudhunagar. Another resolution said that the failure of northeast monsoon in the past few years had hard hit agricultural operations. The State government should declare the entire State as drought-hit.

Another resolution wanted the district administration to plant saplings on embankments of tanks and other waterbodies.