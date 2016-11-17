Collector M. Karunakaran reviewed the progress of various rural infrastructure projects implemented with the financial support of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Chairing the District-Level Consultative Committee Review meeting, he said 152 projects such as roads, bridges, godowns, cold storage units, agriculture extension centres, afforestation projects, veterinary hospitals, dairies, fish seed farms, school buildings and hostel buildings for BC/MBC/SC students — all with a financial outlay of Rs. 145.93 crore were under implementation in the district.

Financial assistance to the tune of Rs 125.75 crore was extended by the NABARD for these projects.

Assistant General Manager (District Development) of NABARD K. Ramalingam; Executive Engineer, Rural Development Department, Sakthi Murugan; Executive Engineer, PWD (Constructions and Maintenance), R. Baskaran; Executive Engineer, Highways, M.Sundar Singh; Executive Engineer, TAHDCO, T.R Aram; Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, R.Rajendiran; General Manager, Aavin, P.Ramanathan, took part in the meeting.