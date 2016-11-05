Review:Collector L.Nirmal Raj inspecting a drainage canal that has been desilted recently at Sannanallur in Nannilam taluk on Friday.

: Collector L.Nirmal Raj inspected some of the canals in Kudavasal and Nannilam taluks in the district where desilting works have been taken up recently.

He inspected the Kudavasal Thirukudi and Akaraokai canals from which weeds were removed to ensure free flow of water.

This would enable adequate flow of water for irrigation for about 1,000 acres in the area, he said in a press release later.

He instructed the officials to remove the weeds and desilt the eight-km stretch of Kottai vaical between Athikadai and Sengalur. He also instructed the officials to ensure proper maintenance of Pilavadi Regulator and remove weed growth on the Saliyan Vaical. He reviewed the desilting works taken up in various other canals in Nannilam area.