Collector, judge join desilting of Sona Nathi pond

Work on de-silting and developing the Sona Nathi pond on the peripheries of Sona Nathi forest along the Girivalam path here is in progress.

The work costing ₹6.1 lakh, has been taken up by the Rural Development department under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. A total of 37 women workers were engaged in de-silting the pond that came under the Anaipiranthan village panchayat limits.

Buvaneswari, involved in the work, said that due to the silt that got deposited in the pond over the years, water streams that were meant to fill up the pond had gone dry.

Over four weeks they deepened the pond up to eight feet. On Friday, (June 9) a stream had turned active, she added.

District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere and District Judge K. Magizhendhi participated in the desilting work.

Employees and officials of judicial and other government departments, volunteers and public too participated in the work.