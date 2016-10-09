Collector S. Natarajan inspected multi-purpose evacuation centres constructed at 23 places in the district to accommodate people during cyclone and natural disasters and fish landing centres under construction at Danushkodi and Muhuntharayar Chathiram for hygienic handling of catches.

The multi-purpose evacuation centres were being constructed at 23 places in the district by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a total cost of Rs. 65 crore to accommodate affected people during distress and would be thrown them open for running schools and community centres for public use during normal season.

On Saturday, the Collector, accompanied by PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Kuruthivel Maran, inspected eight centres which were ready to accommodate people in Rameswaram island and nearby places.