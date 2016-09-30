Taking stock:Tirunelveli Collector M. Karunakaran inspecting one of the counting centres on Thursday.

District Collector M. Karunakaran on Thursday inspected some of the 39 counting centres where votes to be polled in the forthcoming local body polls will be counted.

Of the 39 counting centres to be established across the district, the votes to be polled in the wards of lone Tirunelveli Corporation will be counted at the Government College of Engineering in Palayamkottai.

The votes to be polled in 19 village panchayats under Valliyoor union will be counted in Rajas Engineering College and TDMNS College will be the counting centre for the votes to be polled in 27 village panchayats. Counting centres are being established at TVS Government Higher Secondary School, Thirukkurunkudi and Sankar Reddiyar Government Higher Secondary School, Nanguneri.

Nominations filed

Over 3,700 candidates have filed their nominations for the 5,175 positions in the urban and rural local bodies in the district for the polls to be held in two phases on October 17 and 19.

So far, 3,794 candidates have filed their nominations in the district.

Nominations received on Thursday: Corporation councillors – 12 (so far 72), municipal councillor – 26 (43), town panchayat ward member – 80 (153), district panchayat ward member – 6 (39), panchayat union ward member – 31 (58), village panchayat president – 232 (449) and village panchayat ward member – 1,083 (2,980).

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, 2,059 candidates have so far filed their nominations.

Nominations filed in Thoothukudi district on Thursday: District panchayat ward member – Nil (so far 20), panchayat union ward member – 20 (36), village panchayat president – 128 (275), village panchayat ward member – 613 (1,608), corporation councillor – 14 (78), municipality councillor – 7 (11) and town panchayat ward member – 20 (31).

In Kanniyakumari district as many as 568 candidates filed nomination papers on Thursday and with this, the total number of nominations filed in the district is 1,125.

According to District Election Office (DEO), 162 nomination papers were filed for Town Panchayat Ward Councilor.

Nineteen filed nominations for Municipal ward councilor posts, 315 for village panchayat ward councilor, 53 for village panchayat president and 19 candidates filed nomination papers for Panchayat Union Ward member.

No one has filed nomination papers for District Panchayat Ward councilor. Till Wednesday 557 candidates had filed their nomination papers.

As many as 8 complaints were received till Thursday on violation of code of conduct and all of them were resolved, said a release from the District Election Officer Sajjansingh R. Chavan.

DMK announces candidates

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has announced its candidates for the post of councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation.

The DMK has allocated wards 12, 23, 44 and 47 for Congress, ward 29 for Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, ward 31 for Indian Union Muslim League and ward 32 for Muslim Jamaath. Candidate for ward 25 will be announced later, the statement said.