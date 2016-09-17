District Collector S. Natarajan said the two Co-optex retail showrooms in the district have achieved total sales of Rs. 161.38 lakh in the year 2015-16 and expected to achieve this year’s sales target of Rs. 200 lakh.

In a brief chat with reporters after launching Deepavali special sale here on Friday, the Collector said the two shops here and at Paramakudi have made total sales of Rs. 128.71 lakh during Deepavali festival season alone and they were hopeful of achieving sales target of Rs. 150 lakh this year.

He said Co-optex has come out with new designs in silk, Sungudi Cotton and organic sari varieties with attractive price tags and appealed to the public to extend their patronage to the handloom products and encourage handloom weavers. Co-optex also offered a 30 per cent rebate on all products during the Deepavali season, he said.

Besides new design saris, Co-optex has also showcased a range of cotton and linen shirts and a wide range of modern outfits such as jeans, tops, chudidhar materials, bed sheets and floor mats.

Officials said this year’s ‘Thangamazhai Thittam’ would be in vogue from September 15 to January 1, 2017 and customers would be given a coupon for every purchase of Rs. 2,000 and five first prize winners would be given eight grams gold coin each, they said.

Fifteen second prize winners would be given four grams gold coin each, they said.

Customers could also purchase Co-optex products through online by visiting www.cooptex.com, they added. Madurai Zonal Manager R Ranjani, Virudhunagar Handloom Cluster senior Manager K Anbazhagan, and Co-optex Manager K Manivannan were among those attended the special sale function.