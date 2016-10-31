Says Gudiyatham Green Town willing to contribute 33 per cent of funds

: With its channels cleared of blockages ahead of the monsoon, Periya Eri in Gudiyatham is getting rid of “seemai karuvelam” trees now. Following a request to desilt the water body, the district administration has asked the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) of Public Works Department (PWD) to come out with a plan after analysis.

Collector S.A. Raman, who inspected Periya Eri recently, said that members of Gudiyatham Green Town had requested that Periya Eri should be desilted completely. “The entire water body has to be desilted. The organisation is willing to contribute funds for nearly 33 per cent to take up the work, while the remaining amount can be funded by the government. I have asked the WRO to analyse this,” he said.

He added that there were also encroachments such as sugarcane fields that should be removed.

An official of PWD said the lake, also known as Nellurpettai Eri, was spread for about 370 acres and had a capacity of 2.87 million cubic metre. It has a catchment area of 145 hectares.

“The lake filled up for nearly 95 per cent during the rains last year. The channels were blocked, and so, now, we have cleared the channels – two km river channel and five km of right main canal,” an official said.

He said the Mordhana Dam had water for up to 10 metres height now. “When it rains during this monsoon, the water from the dam will flow into Periya Eri,” he added. In fact, the surplus water from the lake flows for 42 km till Thorapadi Tank, he said.

The lake had three sluices and officials had taken up repair work in one of the sluice gates. Officials added that the Collector had asked them to prepare an estimate for desilting works, and it may be taken up under the Self Sufficiency Scheme.

D. Rajendiran, honorary president of Gudiyatham Green Town, said that they had taken up work to remove “seemai karuvelam” trees from Periya Eri. “Last year, the lake filled up but the water reduced within 10 days due to leakages. The lake’s sluices were in need of repair and there were encroachments too,” he said.

He said that if the lake filled up with water, it would help in recharging the groundwater table in the area. “Hence, we have put forward a request to the district administration to desilt the lake,” he said.