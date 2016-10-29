Omnibuses operated from Kanniyakumari district to various destinations should collect normal fares and for no reason should there be any increase, said Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said on Friday.

In a statement, he said that all operators should collect only the fares prescribed for 2015-16 by the Kanniyakumari District Omnibus Owners’ Association, even during the festival season ending October 31. Excess fare collected from travellers should be refunded at the time of boarding the bus.

He warned of stern action against those who collected excess fare, taking advantage of the demand during Deepavali.