MUSIC DANCE & DRAMA

Narada Gana Sabha Trust Veena Mahotsavam

Today at NGS Mini Hall, TTK Road, Chennai; All Artistes from Kerala; 6-15 p.m. S. MAHADEVAN; 6-50 p.m. Saranya B. Mangal; 7-55 p.m. Nisha Ponni (all from Thiruvananthapuram); 8-00 p.m. Dr. Padma Varma (Tripunithura); Accompanists: Sherthalai Ananthakrishnan & H. Sivaramakrishnan. All are Welcome. Live webcast on www.kalakendra.com

Sri Thiagaraja Sangeetha Vidwath Samajam, Mylapore, Ph: 24982270

Today Panchami 6-30 p.m. Vocal concert by SRI MOHAN SANTHANAM with Sri Sanjeev, Sri Kallidaikuruchi Sivakumar & Sri H. Prasaanna. All are welcome.

Sri Krishna Fine Arts Soc., The Hindu Colony, Nanganallur

Today At Prav. Mdpm. 6-30 p.m. Vasuda Kesav, Kalyani Sankar, Mannarkoil Balaji (Co-Sponsor: Indian Oil)

Hamsadhwani 97909 09567

Today 6-15 p.m. Bharat Ratna M.S. SUBBULASHMI's Star Birthday & Celebrating SRI KRISHNA SWEETS Founder's day NAMASANKEERTHANAM by KUMBAKONAM ANANTHANARAYANA BHAGAVATHAR at Youth Hostel, 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar, Chennai. All are Welcome.

MISCELLANEOUS