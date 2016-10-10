Coir Board is focusing on technology infusion, products development and market diversification so as to achieve an export realisation of nearly Rs 3,000 crore from coir products by 2017-18 financial year, according to Board’s chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan.

“Research and Development activities are fast progressing to develop high-end sophisticated machineries and introduce the same into the coir industry at the earliest. We will also be popularising a new technology developed by the Board for using compost coir pith as a substitute for urea. These are some of the many initiatives planned to achieve the growth in the sector”, he told The Hindu. Mr. Radhakrishnan hinted at the Board’s plans to help the exports from the country get diversified into Latin American nations too on a large commercial scale through development of niche products and market development initiatives.