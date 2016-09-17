RELIGION
Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Discourse, Swami Shankarananda Saraswati, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,
6 p.m.
Thiruvenkatavan Charitable Society: Purattasi festivities, Vajra Angi Sevai
Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham - Manoranjitham: Music recital, Malladi brothers, 5.30 p.m.
GENERAL
KV Institute of Management and Information Studies: Swachh Bharat Day, 2 p.m.
Volvo: Volvo Cars Coimbatore Fashion Week, The Residency, 7 p.m.
The District Museum, Coimbatore: Exhibition, Nehru Stadium, 10.30 a.m.
Sri Krishna College of Technology: Lecture, 9 a.m.
Poompuhar: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m.
The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore: Chamber Day, Kikani school,
6.30 p.m.
Lions Clubs: Teachers Day celebrations, Ruby Matric Hr. Sec. School, Saravanampatty, 1.30 p.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital: Sajeevini - diabetes education and detection camp, Sri Ramakrishna Kalyana Mandapam, 9 a.m.
Avinashilingam University: Technical training programme, 10.15 a.m.
LIC Housing Finance Limited Ltd.: Ungal Illam 2016 property fair, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, 10 a.m.
KG College of Arts and Science: Galaxy ‘16 youth festival, 10 a.m.
SNS College of Technology: Software Freedom Day -2016, 10 a.m.
KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology: Workshop, 9 a.m.
Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology: Symposium, 9.30 a.m.
Dr. R.V. Arts and Science College: Graduation Day, 11 a.m.
PSG College of Arts and Science: Inter-collegiate festival, 9 a.m.
K.S.G. College of Arts and Science: Job fair, 9 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology: Faculty development programme, 9.30 a.m.
Dr. N.G.P. Arts
and Science College: Lecture,
9.30 a.m.