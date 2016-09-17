RELIGION

Arsha Vidya Gurukulam: Discourse, Swami Shankarananda Saraswati, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,

6 p.m.

Thiruvenkatavan Charitable Society: Purattasi festivities, Vajra Angi Sevai

Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham - Manoranjitham: Music recital, Malladi brothers, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

KV Institute of Management and Information Studies: Swachh Bharat Day, 2 p.m.

Volvo: Volvo Cars Coimbatore Fashion Week, The Residency, 7 p.m.

The District Museum, Coimbatore: Exhibition, Nehru Stadium, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: Lecture, 9 a.m.

Poompuhar: Kolu dolls exhibition, 10 a.m.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore: Chamber Day, Kikani school,

6.30 p.m.

Lions Clubs: Teachers Day celebrations, Ruby Matric Hr. Sec. School, Saravanampatty, 1.30 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital: Sajeevini - diabetes education and detection camp, Sri Ramakrishna Kalyana Mandapam, 9 a.m.

Avinashilingam University: Technical training programme, 10.15 a.m.

LIC Housing Finance Limited Ltd.: Ungal Illam 2016 property fair, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, 10 a.m.

KG College of Arts and Science: Galaxy ‘16 youth festival, 10 a.m.

SNS College of Technology: Software Freedom Day -2016, 10 a.m.

KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology: Workshop, 9 a.m.

Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology: Symposium, 9.30 a.m.

Dr. R.V. Arts and Science College: Graduation Day, 11 a.m.

PSG College of Arts and Science: Inter-collegiate festival, 9 a.m.

K.S.G. College of Arts and Science: Job fair, 9 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology: Faculty development programme, 9.30 a.m.

Dr. N.G.P. Arts

and Science College: Lecture,

9.30 a.m.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National