Congress cadres

stage demo

The Congress cadres on Friday staged a demonstration in Dindigul and Theni districts condemning the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who attempted to take part in the funeral of a retired Army Subedhar, who committed suicide demanding one rank one pension in Delhi.

In Dindigul, cadres staged demonstration in the city and raised slogans against the Central Government and the autocratic behaviour of the police officials.

Theni

Hundreds of Congress cadres staged a demonstration in Theni town this morning condemning the arrest of Rahul Gandhi.