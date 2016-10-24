Music to the ears:Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan addressing a workshop at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) had successfully performed cochlear implant surgeries on 30 poor children during the last one year, said Dean G. Ravindran here on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the two-day live Surgical Workshop (OTO-KAN-2016), Dr. Ravindran said the KGMCH was the third government medical college in the State that to have performed cochlear implant surgeries after Madras Medical College and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The seminar was organised to mark the first anniversary of cochlear implant surgeries on poor children. The surgery that cost Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh had been performed free of cost on children who came from poor financial background under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he added.

Dr. Ravindran appealed the public to make use of the facilities that were of international standards such as Audiological Laboratory, which had advanced audiological examination systems for infants.

The KGMCH also had experienced ENT surgeons, paediatricians, audiologist and speech therapists for post- operative intensive care facilities.

Mohan Kameswaran, leading ENT surgeon and pioneer in cochlear implant surgeries, participated in the workshop as Chief Academic Faculty.

Parents had been asked to bring infants who did not respond to sounds even after the age of one or showed slow speech development to the KGMCH. Children showing early signs of deafness should not be ignored, as it would ruin their future, Dr. Ravindran said, and added that early intervention could restore hearing and speech in these children.

On Saturday, the seminar was inaugurated by Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan. Over 250 ENT surgeons from across south India participated in the workshop.

