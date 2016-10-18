The Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore is organising a two-day workshop on “Basic Bronchoscopy and Thoracoscopy” on October 18 and 19.

The workshop would consist of lectures and training sessions on the art and science of Bronchoscopy and Thoracoscopy by faculty of the department under the aegis of Indian Chest Society, a press release said.

About 30 doctors from various parts of the country would attend the workshop.

It would help these doctors to use the cutting edge techniques in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with chest diseases ranging from pneumonia, tuberculosis to lung cancer.