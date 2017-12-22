CMC opens off-site blood collection facility

more-in

Christian Medical College (CMC) has opened its first off-site blood collection facility at the CMC Hospital Annexe on RTO office road in Sathuvachari.

According to a press release, the facility that began to function on December 21 will be open on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registered CMC patients can submit their routine blood and other samples that have been prescribed by their doctors and paid for during their visit to the hospital.

The samples will be transported in insulated containers to CMC for testing by the respective departments. The patients can visit the hospital after giving samples to see the doctor.

The facility was opened in response to feedback and to make it convenient especially for patients, who are staying in and around Sathuvachari, the release said.