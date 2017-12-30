CM has turned ruling party into a branch of BJP, says Stalin

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami cannot deny the fact that he and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have converted the ruling AIADMK into a local unit of the BJP government at the Centre, DMK working president M.K. Stalin said here on Saturday.

Reacting to Mr. Palaniswami’s clarification that the AIADMK had no understanding with the BJP for the time being, and that if it felt the need for an alliance, it would explore that option at the time of the elections, Mr. Stalin said the CM’s statement was just a gimmick.

‘Siding with Centre’

“He has spoken as if wisdom has dawned on him all of a sudden. The Chief Minister and his deputy cannot deny the fact that they have been functioning as a double-barreled gun and have surrendered the AIADMK to the BJP. Be it on seeking relief for Ockhi-hit Kanniyakumari district or giving up the rights of the State, they are afraid of exerting pressure on the Centre. They only want to remain in power,” he alleged.

“Instead of listening to the views of the people in Neduvasal and Kathiramangalam, the AIADMK government preferred to stand by the decision of the Centre [on the hydrocarbon exploration project]. It also failed to prevent the Centre from imposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test,” he said.