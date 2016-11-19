Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is responding “beautifully” without ventilator and she can go home whenever she wants, Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C. Reddy said here on Friday.

“I can confidently say that everyone’s prayers and efforts have worked. The medical teams have brought her out of the serious problem. Other systems of her body need to be prepped up,” he said at the launch of the Apollo Stroke Institutes.

Ms. Jayalalithaa, however, continues to be on ventilator for 15 to 20 minutes every day so that her lungs are stable. “She is responding beautifully without it. Her mental functions are absolutely normal,” he said.

“The tracheostomy tube is still there. She is still kept in the ICCU to keep her infection free. She is on a high-protein diet,” Mr. Reddy added.

When asked if the Chief Minister would be able to resume office, he said, “I cannot dictate her; she can go any time she wants. She has a passion for work and will be back as early as she can,” he said.