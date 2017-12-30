CM announces scooter bonanza

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that scooters will be distributed to 1 lakh women at a subsidised rate on former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary on February 24.

Speaking at the MGR birth centenary celebrations in Udhagamandalam on Saturday, Mr. Palaniswami said the government will provide 50% subsidy to the beneficiaries. “If one scooter costs ₹50,000, the beneficiaries will have to pay only ₹25,000,” he said. The scheme to provide subsidies to working women for buying scooters was part of the AIADMK’s 2016 election manifesto.

Hits out at Dhinakaran

Ahead of the announcement, Mr. Palaniswami responded to criticism triggered by the party’s defeat in the R.K. Nagar byelection. Stating that this particular bypoll was ‘different’, he said expelled party leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran had won it by bribing voters.

Alleging that the dissident leader adopted a hawala electoral model, Mr. Palaniswami claimed that Mr. Dhinakaran had worked alongside the DMK to defeat the ruling party.

“Despite their working together to defeat the AIADMK, the people gave a fitting reply, with the opposition party losing its deposit,” said Mr. Palaniswami, who challenged Mr. Dhinakaran to carry out his threat of toppling the government by March 2018.

“We will first see if he [Dhinakaran] is around till then,” he said, to raucous applause from the thousands of party cadre at the Udhagamandalam Race Course, where the celebrations were held.

Lashing out at Mr. Dhinakaran and jailed party leader V.K. Sasikala for describing Mr. Palaniswami and him as traitors, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam reminded the party cadre that Jayalalithaa had expelled Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran from the party in 2011. Jayalalithaa had also refused to allow Mr. Dhinakaran back into the party and only allowed Sasikala after she apologised in writing for “hatching a conspiracy” against her, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a slew of welfare measures for the Nilgiris, including the renovation of 500 homes belonging to tribal communities in the district at a cost of ₹5 crore, the expansion of the Gudalur bus stand at a cost of ₹4.75 crore, the construction of a multi-level parking facility at the Rose Garden at an outlay of ₹3 crore and the establishment of an open university (zonal centre) in Kotagiri to encourage tribal youth to pursue higher education.