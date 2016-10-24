The district administration has imposed restrictions on bursting of fire crackers to prevent noise pollution during the Deepavali festival. Cracker shops should stop sale and down their shutters by 11 p.m., said Collector N. Venkatachalam.

In a press release here on Saturday, he said the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986 has prohibited manufacture and sale of firecrackers generating sound level in excess of 125 dB. So sound of crackers should be within 125 dB.

Sellers should not keep stock of crackers more than the permitted level. They should keep a container with 200 litres of water near the retail shop.

Heat generating bulbs should not be used to decorate cracker shops. Buyers should be enlightened about chemical content and sound level of cracker during sale.

Rules were framed to protect the interests of people keeping in view the safety of public property, besides avoiding health hazards to the public.

No one should burst crackers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Bursting crackers in places close to hospital, school and prayer halls has been banned, he added.

He appealed to people to take all preventive measures and follow safety rules while bursting crackers and celebrate Deepavali festival free from accidents. He asked cracker sellers to cooperate with officials in this connection.