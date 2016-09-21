Senior officials of the Salem Railway Division inspected the pantry cars in the running trains and also the canteens and tea stalls functioning at the railway stations in the entire division on Monday in connection with the ongoing Swachch Saptah (cleanliness week) campaign.

The officers and staff under the guidance of Chandar Pal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, carried out the inspection of coaches of the trains. Special attention was give to checking of pantry cars and the refreshment stalls.

A team of officials led by Viju Vin, Divisional Commercial Manager-Coordination, conducted surprise check in the Channai – Coimbatore inter-city express, Coimbatore – Chennai inter-city express and the Coimbatore – Chennai Shatabdi express trains.

Commuters

He inspected the quality of the food provided to the commuters and the kitchen and the store room of the pantry cars.

At the tea and refreshment stalls, the officials inspected the expiry date of the packed foods, particularly the milk pockets, rates in the food packets, weight of the food pockets as per the directions etc.

Passengers

Randomly, enquiry with the passengers was also carried out, as to the quality and hygienity of the foods, and the passengers expressed their satisfaction.

Inspection was also carried out at the vegetarian refreshment room and other eateries of the railway stations, as to the cleanliness of the premises, display of rates, the availability of stocks etc.

Fruit

outlet

In one of the fruit outlets, it was found that a few fruits were not in fresh condition, and the vendor was given a strict warning and they were removed immediately.

The availability of baby food in the Janani Sewa Stalls were also checked as to the sufficiency of stocks, rates, expiry date of the packets.

When it was found in one of the stalls that the vendor did not have stock of the feeding bottles, he was advised to replenish them immediately.