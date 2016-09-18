Focus on cleanliness of entire railway premises, including stations and trains

The nine-day-long Swachch Saptah (cleanliness campaign) with a view to create awareness among the railway passengers and other railway users on the importance of their cooperation in keeping the railway premises clean got under way in Salem Railway Division on Saturday.

The inaugural day was marked as ‘clean environment day’ with focus on to cleanliness of the entire railway premises, including stations and trains. Works such as beautification of railway premises such as pruning of trees, plantation and landscaping were undertaken on this day.

In Salem Junction, Chandra Pal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, launched the campaign and involved in the cleaning of the station premises along with other officers and staff of Salem division.

He also planted trees in the front entrance of the junction, along with other officers.

Later, he inspected the station premises and instructed the employees to clear the obstructions and cleaning materials that were stacked in various places. He instructed the officials to plant trees in the vacant areas of the station, by levelling the land and filling them with soil, to increase the green footing of Salem Junction.

While addressing the mediapersons, Mr. Pal solicited the support from all the stakeholders like railway passengers, vendors, etc. in maintaining the station premises clean and tidy.

He also expressed happiness over the fact that Salem Junction had been ranked as the cleanest station among the Divisional Headquarters Railway Stations all over India and has got the 9th ranking among the cleanest railway stations in India.

He was joined by Viju Vin, Divisional Commercial Manager-Co-ordination, other officers and staff of the Salem division, also participated in the cleaning activities.

Similar activities were carried out in Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Karur, Uthagamandalam, Coonoor and other railway stations.