The entire official machinery in the district has been involved in the implementation of ‘Clean Karaikal - Green Karaikal’ programme. The Karaikal municipal administration, on its part, has launched a campaign to create an awareness among the public about proper disposal of bio-degradable and non-degradable waste.
Accompanied by volunteers and sanitary workers, officials took up a day-long campaign at Tirunagar Periyapet area on Monday. “We have planned to make the programme a mass movement,” Municipal Commissioner N. Gandhirajan said while inaugurating the camp.
The officials and volunteers cleaned a drainage channel and cleared plastic waste. The drive is also aimed at sensitising the public on dengue prevention measures.
More In: Tamil Nadu | National