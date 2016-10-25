Creating awareness:Municipal Commissioner N. Gandhirajan, second from left, distributing pamphlets to residents of Tirunagar Periyapet near Karaikal on Monday.

The entire official machinery in the district has been involved in the implementation of ‘Clean Karaikal - Green Karaikal’ programme. The Karaikal municipal administration, on its part, has launched a campaign to create an awareness among the public about proper disposal of bio-degradable and non-degradable waste.

Accompanied by volunteers and sanitary workers, officials took up a day-long campaign at Tirunagar Periyapet area on Monday. “We have planned to make the programme a mass movement,” Municipal Commissioner N. Gandhirajan said while inaugurating the camp.

The officials and volunteers cleaned a drainage channel and cleared plastic waste. The drive is also aimed at sensitising the public on dengue prevention measures.