Making a difference:Students and volunteers cleaning the Ariyaman beach in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

ICG organised this programme to mark the International Coastal Clean-up Day on Saturday

Joining hands with school children, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, the Mandapam Station of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel cleaned up the seashores on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-up Day on Saturday.

More than 400 people, including ICG personnel, their family members and school and college students cleaned up the Ariyaman beach, Uchipulli coast and Coast Guard beaches in north and south of Mandapam as part of the worldwide event to clean up the coasts and make the seashore environment friendly.

Commandant N V Rama Rao, Station Commander, ICG Station, Mandapam, and Collector S Natarajan led the clean up drive at Ariyaman beach with special focus on educating people on the need to maintain the coastline clean and environmental friendly.

Addressing the volunteers, Commandant Rao said the ICG had been cleaning up the coasts for about 15 years and the movement has spread to every nook and corner of the country.

“This is one sort of Swachch Bharat Abiyan on a global scale but to do with beaches,” he said.

Pointing out that tourists and pilgrims visited the coastal district in large numbers, he said “we have to maintain the beaches and seashores clean and make them more attractive for the tourists.”

Lauding the ICG initiative, Mr. Natarajan said the district administration has drawn up plans to prevent tourists from littering the shores with empty glass bottles, plastics and other debris and make the beaches plastic-free.

Volunteers would set up check posts to collect plastic bags and glass bottles from tourists visiting the beaches in Rameswaram, Danushkodi, Pamban and Ariyaman, he said.

The tourists should cooperate with the district administration in keeping the beaches clean and pristine, he said.

Besides ICG personnel, students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Syed Ammal Engineering College and personnel from ‘INS Parundhu’, the Naval Air Station and staff of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Centre (CMFRI) took part in the drive.

The volunteers collected about three tonnes of litter such as clothes, fishing lines, plastic sheets, polythene bags and empty glass bottles.