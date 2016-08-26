Conservancy workers asked to spend more time in afternoons

As part of mass cleaning work, cleaning works are being carried out by conservancy workers in the afternoon hours in each ward.

Corporation officials said that a proposal had been submitted to the government to clean major drains in the city. In order to clean the small drains, conservancy workers after completion of their routine work in the morning hours were used.

They said that workers in three wards were combined to carry out mass cleaning in a particular area in the ward. Their major work was to desilt the drains and ensure rainwater and drains flow without problems.

The work was carried out from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day and was supervised by senior officials.

Likewise, 120 domestic mosquito breeding checkers were visiting houses in fever-prone areas in the city, officials said.

There were 17 government hospitals and 49 private hospitals in the Corporation limits.

A consolidated list of patients who suffered from fever was prepared and a team of five persons, including domestic breeding mosquito checker, Malaria prevention officer and sanitary inspector, visited the affected person’s house and carried out fogging and cleaning activities.

Also, the team conducted inquiry with persons in nearby houses to check the spread of fever, the officials said.

The officials said that though it was a routine activity, the work was expedited during rainy season.