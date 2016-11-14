The sustained effort and joint campaign by district administration, NSS and NCC volunteers and college students in keeping the district clean and tidy in response to ‘Clean Karaikal - Green Karaikal’ movement currently in progress have started bearing fruits. Any tourist or pilgrim visiting Karaikal or Tirunallar after a gap of, say, three months, is bound to notice the marked improvement in solid waste management.

It was decided about four months ago, during the course of an official meeting, that every weekend would be utilised for cleaning the drainage channels and garbage in select places. The decision was taken by R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture and Education.

The Minister, along with the District Collector, P. Parthiban and officials including Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, and other MLAs, has been launching the campaign at major thoroughfares across the district. A visit to Karaikal last week revealed that the district in general and the town in particular have been given a facelift. All litter-prone areas have now been provided with a garbage bin.