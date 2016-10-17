The 14-day Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – “Clean India” programme held at Tuticorin Research Centre (TRC) of Central Marine Fisheries and Research Institute (CMFRI), Thoothukudi, concluded here on Saturday. Under this programme, awareness march and cleaning activity at Inigo Nagar, South Beach Road and Roche Park were carried out in which the staff of CMFRI participated and explained about the importance of “Clean India” movement.

According to a statement, the ‘Beach cleaning programme’ was undertaken in collaboration with Caldwell Higher Secondary School, Thoothukudi, from where 40 students and staff members joined. They took out a procession and cleaned the Nehru Park. Besides, ‘elocution competition’ was conducted on the topic “Clean India” as part of the programme.

Twenty students from six schools in the district participated in various competitions. Bala Shanmuga Devi, Professor in English, APC Mahalakshmi College, Thoothukudi, was the chief guest and he distributed prizes and certificates to the winners.

The fortnightly long programme was conducted under the guidance of P. P. Manojkumar, Principal Scientist and Scientist in Charge and coordinated by I. Jagadis, Principal Scientist and Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Committee of TRC of CMFRI, Tuticorin.