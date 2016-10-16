Classes for students admitted to the Karikal branch of Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will commence on November 15, said Subhash Chandra Parija, Director of JIPMER.

Arrangements reviewed

Addressing officials at a meeting convened for reviewing the arrangements for starting the branch of the medical college here, he said that 49 students had been selected and the classes were being held in Puducherry now.

The classes would be held at the JIPMER campus here from November 15.

GH to be developed

He said the 506-bed Government Hospital here would be developed with additional state-of-the-art infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs. 30 crore so that it could cater to the needs of medical students.

The JIPMER campus here would have all facilities at an estimate of Rs. 742 crore to be implemented in two phases.

While Rs. 406 crore would be spent in the first phase, the balance Rs. 336 crore would be released during the second phase.

R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Education Minister, P. Parthiban, District Collector, Balachandar, Hospital Superintendent, JIPMER, Puducherry, Sridhar, Project Co-ordinator, Raman, Director of Medical Services, participated.

Dr Parija urged Mr. Kamalakannan to take immediate action for allotting additional eight hectares of land to the JIPMER branch.

Later, the Director, accompanied by officials, inspected the site at the Arasalar area.