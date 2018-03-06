Class XII students find English paper a breeze

Fingers crossed: Students getting ready for the start of the Board examinations at the SBOA School and Junior College in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

On the first day of the Class 12 CBSE board examinations, students in Chennai said that they faced an easy English paper.

“There were no tricky questions and since many of us had been finding it difficult to finish the paper before time in our revision exams, we worked on timing ourselves better for the paper with a focus on the writing section,” said S. Sowmya, a Class 12 student from the city who wrote the English Core paper.

More than 1.94 lakh Class 12 students from the Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and other states, took up the exam on Monday.

Students from the science stream will be taking up the Physics examination on Wednesday, a paper that they believe could be challenging. Class 10 students will be taking up the Hindi paper on Tuesday.

Students of class 10 took up exams in Food production, Tourism and Communication technology. A number of students from the city will however begin their Class 10 boards only from Tuesday with the Hindi paper.

The CBSE also sent a circular to all examination centres in the State cautioning them against receiving mails from unauthorised elements asking for the question paper for verification. Stating that the board would not ask for copies of the question papers administered to any of the centres, they have further asked exam supervisors and institutions not to respond to such mails and that the Controller of examinations would contact the centres directly if necessary.