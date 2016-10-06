A class IX student of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School in Thangachimadam in the island fainted in the classroom and died on Wednesday.

Police said Tamil teacher Shantha was taking class when the girl, T. Bhuvana (14), complained of nausea and vomiting and was taken to the rest room by her friends. As she started sweating and felt uneasy, she was taken to a private clinic close by, and then rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Headquarters Hospital. But she died on the way.

The Medical Officer at the casualty ward of the headquarters hospital recorded that she was brought dead and suspected that she could have consumed some pesticide. When contacted, a senior doctor said there was frothing in the mouth and the cause of the death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem.

Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the girl had health problems and could have died after seizures. The police dismissed as false reports that she developed seizures after she was beaten by the teacher.

Parents also said the girl had health issues and they have not lodged any complaint against the school, the police said. The girls would be absent at least five days a month on health grounds, the police said, quoting school authorities.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said the post-mortem would be done on Thursday, after which the cause of the death would be known. Initial enquiries revealed that it was not a case of suicide, he added.