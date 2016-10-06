A Class IX boy, who was reportedly kidnapped by a gang at Pennagaram near here , was rescued at Mettur in Salem District on Tuesday night.

Two unidentified persons kidnapped A. Gokulnath (14) of Chekkamedu village in Pennagaram while he was returning home from school on Tuesday evening. The two took the boy to Dharmapuri bus stand and boarded a bus to Mecheri. From there, they took a bus and reached Mettur on Tuesday night. The boy reportedly escaped from their clutches and alerted his parents over phone. His parents informed their friends in Mettur who rescued him.

In his complaint to the Dharmapuri Town police, the boy’s father Ayyappan said that his father served as trustee for Periyamariyamman Temple in Kolathur, near Mettur. After him, no one came forward to run the temple. He said that he was asked by few people to take charge as trustee which he refused. He suspected that his son could have been kidnapped over the issue. A case was registered.

Arrested

A 24-year-old youth, who was part of a three-member gang that murdered a couple in Rasipuram three months ago, was arrested by the police here on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Kariyan alias Manikandan of Vathalmalai in Dharmapuri district. His accomplices Mustafa of Salem and Mariyappan of Dharmapuri were arrested in a case of murder and lodged at Salem Central Prison.