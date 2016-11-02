Advocate and lyricist V. Elango has written in response to the report headlined “Excuse me, Mr. Kandasamy, partially out of court” (October 24, 2016): Contrary to the statement that he had approached the court after the release of the film song in question, he had done so before the audio recording of the songs was released. The statement that the “director, producer and music director have recently won a criminal case” is misleading. It was a plea to quash a private complaint even before the proceedings on it had started. In respect of the civil suit, a Division Bench had asked the three why they had not filed any defence since 2009 in response to his suit, Mr. Elango stated.