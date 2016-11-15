Residents of Anna Nagar on Mettupatti Road thronged the Collectorate on Monday, condemning eviction notice served by the Dindigul Corporation for constructing a drainage channel near a stream.

In a petition submitted to Collector T.G. Vinay at the grievance day meeting held here on Monday, A. Murugan said that their residential area was classified as Odai bund. Families hade been living in this area for more than three decades. TANGEDCO had provided electricity to all houses and property tax was assessed for houses in this area. Tax payment was also made properly.

“The Corporation neither constructed a drainage channel to our habitations nor laid a road till now. Suddenly, it claim that it had been maintaining the road and served notices to all households. It planned to construct a drainage channel, he added.

Sewage water had been passing through this channeki to reach Aranmanaikulam. On the east side of the stream, there was sufficient land to construct a sewage channel.

There was no hindrance to the stream owing to construction of houses on the bund, they said and appealed to the Collector to stop the Corporation move and allow them to stay.

Considering the social and economic backwardness of the residents, they also appealed to the Collector to offer one or half cent land to each household for possession and enjoyment.