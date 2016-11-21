National » Tamil Nadu

November 21, 2016
Civet cat found dead

The carcass of a Civet cat that was found near Kotagiri in The Nilgiris on Sunday.Special arrangement
A civet cat was found dead near a school on a busy road at Aravenu in Kotagiri on Sunday.

The civet cat, a Schedule II animal protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, was first suspected that it could have been run over by a speeding vehicle.

However, on closer inspection by the forest department officials, it was learnt that the animal had bite marks on its neck and was probably attacked by a stray dog.

Forest department officials also checked the animal for outward signs of injury. A post-mortem examination would be performed on the animal to ascertain the exact cause of death. S Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that investigations into the case of death were on.

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

