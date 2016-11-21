RELIGION

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Venugopalan Sannidhi, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, 6 p.m.; Sri Krishnar Sannidhi, 7 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 41, VII Cross, Sundar Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University Department of Commerce and Financial Studies: Lecture on Demonetisation: Its impact on economy,’ by B. Srinivasan, Deputy Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer, Southern Railway, Chennai, 10.30 a.m.

District Administration: Public grievances meeting, K. S. Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.

Periyar College of Pharmaceutical Sciences: Hittatalang fest – cultural and sports meet, N. Kannan, Principal, Jayaram College of Engineering and Technology, inaugurates, 10 a.m.

K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering Electronics and Communication Engineering Department: Faculty development training programme on Lab View, 10 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology: Value added course on Solid Works 2013, 9.30 a.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology: World Television Day, 3.30 p.m.