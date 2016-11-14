RELIGION

Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga Nachiar Unjal thirunal, Sri Ranga Nachiar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6 p.m.; Unjal, 7 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m. Arulmigu Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple: Unjal thirunal, Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6.15 p.m.; Unjal, 7.15 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 8.30 p.m. reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple, Akilandeswari Garden, Melur Road, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 6/16, II Cross, Sundar Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

District Administration: Public grievances meeting, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.

Childline 1098, SOC-SEAD, Anti Human Trafficking Unit: Workshop on ‘Protection of children from Sexual Offences Act’, M. N. Manjunatha, Commissioner of Police, releases posters on Act, F. Sameul Christopher, Vice Principal, presides, S. Isaiah, Bursar of college, J. Godwin Prem Singh and Sr. Josephine Chinna Rani, Directors, Childline, speak, C. Periaiah, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anti Human Trafficiking Unit, felicitates, A/c Hall, 9-30 a.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology: Children’s Day and World Diabetes Day, Dr.N.Senthil Kumar, chief guest, Perur, 3.30 p.m.

MIET Engineering College: Faculty development programme on entrepreneurship, 10 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology,Tholurpatti: Value added course on ‘CATIA V5,’ Tholurpatti, 10 a.m.

Sharon and JCI Tiruchi Excel: Children’s Day celebration, R.C.Middle School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, 11 a.m.

Radu and Radu Hero: Helmet awareness rally and new motorbike launch, Bheema Nagar, 9.45 a.m.