RELIGION
Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Sri Ranga
Nachiar Unjal thirunal, Sri Ranga Nachiar purappadu
from sanctum sanctorum, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6 p.m.; Unjal, 7 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum
sanctorum, 8.45 p.m.
Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Parayanam, Sri Venugopalan Sannidhi, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, 6 p.m.
Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 15, III Cross, Renga Nagar, 6 p.m.
CULTURE
U.Ve.Sa.Ilakkiya Mandram: Special address by K.P.Yogarajan, Subbiah Memorial Middle School, Thennur, 6.30 p.m.
GENERAL
District Administration: Public grievances meeting, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.
Merrill Lynch-Dasra and Gramalaya: Training to teachers on water, sanitation and menstrual hygiene management, N.Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, inaugurates, Hotel Breeze Residency, 10.30 a.m.