RELIGION

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Navarathri festival, kollu, Thousand Pillar Mandapam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Navarathri uthsavam, 6 p.m.

Arulmigu Naganathaswamy Temple, Nandhikovil Street: Navarathri festival, Sri Raja Rajeswari alangaram, 6 p.m.

Arulmigu Rajaganapathy Temple: Navarathri festival, abishekam, aradhana, Thanthai Periyar E.V.R.Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil, 8.30 a.m.; Sri Balambikai alangaram, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Sai Sathya Mandir, Srirangam: Navarathri festival, Sai Maha Ganapathy abishekam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, Devi Mahatmiyam parayanam, 8 a.m; Veda parayanam, 5.30 p.m.; bhajans, 6 p.m.; Swara sangamam by Ganesh Raman and party, 6.30 p.m.; maha mangala arathi, 7.45 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt, Srirangam: Navarathri mahothsavam, Sri Rudrabishekam, Saradha Kalpa pooja, deeparadhana, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 8 a.m.; Sri Chakra Navavarna pooja, Suvasini kanya pooja, deeparadhana, 5 p.m.

Arulmigu Periyamariamman Temple: Navarathri festival, vocal concert by S.Devaki & party, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Mahalakshmi Thayar Temple, Mannarpuram: Navarathri festival, poojas, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Indira Nagar: Brahmothsavam, flag hoisting, 5.30 p.m.; Indira vimanam, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Samithi: Navarathri festival, pooja, parayanam, discourse, Railway Colony, Golden Rock, 10 a.m.

Arulmigu Thillainayagi Ambika-Thirvesvaramudaiyar Temple, Ariyur: Navarathri festival, Sri Durgai alangaram, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Sannidhi, Sri Ahobila Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 41, VII Cross, Sundar Nagar, 6 p.m.

Arulmigu Vallalar Jeeva Karunya Kalvi Siddha Maruthuvam and Annadhana Arakattalai: Ramalinga Swamigal birth anniversary and annadhanam, Agaval parayanam, Sruthi Thirumana Mahal, Sankaran Pillai Road, 8.15a.m.; discourse, 9.30 a.m.; jothi vazhipadu, annadhanam, noon.

GENERAL

Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College and Department of Science and Technology: DST Inspire internship science camp, R.Vasudevan, professor, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, inaugurates, 10 a.m.

National College: Mathematics Association meeting, M.Paramasivam, assistant professor, Bishop Heber College, speaks on Boundary Layer Theory, 12.30 p.m.

Bishop Heber College: K. Ramachandran, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, inaugurates ‘Anti-Corruption Club’, C. Dhanapal, Dean, Extension Activities, speaks, D. Paul Dhayabaran, Principal, presides, Conference Hall, 4 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.

MIET Engineering College: Lecture on Cloud computing by T.Sivakumar, general manager, SFITS, 10.30 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology: Inauguration of Science Club, R.Jayavel, Director, Centre for Research, Anna University_Chennai, chief guest, PSK.R.Periyasamy, college chairman, presides, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Craft mela, Srinivasa Mahal, Williams Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CARE Group of Institutions: K.N. Ramajayam memorial State-level inter-school basketball tournament, 7 a.m.