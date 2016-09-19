RELIGION

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Sri Namperumal Thirupavithrothsavam, Namperumal purappadu with Ubhaya Nachiyars from sanctum sanctorum, 7 p.m.; nellalavu kandarulal, 7.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum after Thiruvanthikappu at Thayar Sannidhi, 9 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt: Discourse on Srimad Ramayanam – Ayodhya Kandam by B.Kesava Vajapeyar, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 7 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Sri Maruthi Pilgrims House, 122, South Chithra Street, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Satha Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 9, IV Main Street, Renga Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Cooptex: Inauguration of Deepavali special discount sale, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, chief guest, Rockins Road, 9.30 a.m.

District Administration: Public grievances meeting, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.

Tiruchi Corporation: Civic grievances meeting, A.Jaya, Mayor, presides, Corporation office, 11 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: English Literary Association meeting, D.E.Benet, associate professor, National College, 1.30 p.m.

Urumu Dhanalakshmi College Department of Tamil: Teachers seminar, J.Devi and T.Indira Kumari speak, 12.30 p.m.

J.J.College of Engineering and Technology: Spirit 2016 – technical symposium, K.Ponnusamy, college chairman, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology, Perur: Inauguration of Postgraduate Engineering Students Association, N.Nallusamy, college chairman, presides, 3.30 p.m.

Shri Angalamman College of Engineering and Technology: Lecture on Theory of Computation by K.Kalyana Sundharam, assistant professor, Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, 9.30 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Technology, Samayapuram: Technical symposium of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, S.Sujatha, assistant professor, Anna University-Tiruchi, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Tiruchi: Weekly meeting, A. Albert Manoharan, District Co-ordinator, Childline, speaks on ‘Prevention of child marriage’, Hotel High Point, Mangalam Towers, 6.30 p.m.