RELIGION

Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple: Vinayagar Chathurthi festival, Rishabarudar alangaram, discourse by TCP.Loganathan, 6 p.m.

Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple, Gunaseelam: Pavithrothsavam, punyahavasanam, nithya homam, poornahuthi, antha homam, mahapavithram purappadu, 7 a.m.; Mahapavithra malai sattruthal, thiru aradhanam, deeparadhana, 9 a.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt: Sri Vinayagar Chathurthi mahothsavam, Ganapathy homam, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 6 a.m.; Kalpa pooja, 8.30 a.m.; visarjanam, 4 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Hayagreevar Sannidhi, Sankar Nagar, Srirangam, 6 p.m.; Meadow Castle Residential Complex, Sankar Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Satha Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 28, North Extension II Street, SMESC Colony, 6 p.m.

Govindammal Tamil Mandram: Arulsamy speaks on Villibharatham, Pappammal Anna Chathram, Keezha Chinthamani, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Seshasayee Institute of Technology: Engineers’ Day celebrations, M.N.Manujanatha, City Police Commissioner, chief guest, 4.15 p.m.

Bharathidasan University Centre for Higher Research on Periyar: Periyar-Anna birth anniversary celebrations, V.M.Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, presides, 11 a.m.; Department of Environmental Bio Technology: International conference on Environment and health in changing climate, university campus, 10 a.m.

Department of Tamil Development: Seminar on official language, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.; valediction, K.S.Palanisamy, presides, 3 p.m.

Saranathan College of Engineering: Engineer’s Day, K., Ganesan,former Senior Manager, BHEL, speaks on ‘Dream comes true’, MCA Hall, 3 p.m.

OAS Institute of Technology and Management: Graduation Day, Sankara Raman Sankaranarayanan, Professor from National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, presents delivers graduation day address, K. Ramajayam, chairman, presides, K.R. Ilanghovan, Managing Director, Omne Agate System and Oasys Groups, Chennai and G.R.K. Raju, former Chief Work Shop Manager, felicitate, Pulivalam, Thuraiyur, 10 a.m.

St.Joseph’s College Valanar Tamil Peravai: Mukilan Murugan, founder, Om Sakthi Online Television, Malayasia, speaks on ‘Inaiyathil Tamil,’ 11.30 a.m.; Department of Economics, G. Ravi, Faculty from Annamalai University, delivers ‘GST and ITS implications on Indian economy’, Rev. Dr. F. Andrew, principal, presides, SAIL Auditorium, 11.30 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Physics Associatioin, C. Ravi Dhass, faculty from Bishop Heber College, speaks on ‘Solar cell and material physics’, Vidhya Ganapathy Hall, 1.30 p.m.

Bishop Heber College: Department of Social Work, Awareness programme on ‘mental health’, Town panchayat, Mannachanallur, 11.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Tiruchi Rockcity: G.Karikalan speaks on Organic farming – need of the hour, 8 p.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering: Technical quiz, Smart Class Annexure building, 10.30 a.m. ; Entrepreneurship awarness programme, S. Kandasamy, General Manager, District Industries Centre, K. Ravikunmar, Executive Director, R.K. Metal Roofing, and K. Susil Kumar, Branch Manager, TIIC, speak, Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Course on Welding and NDE by Indian Welding Society: N. Raju and V. Anbazhagan, from BHEL, resource-persons, 9 a.m.

CARE School of Business Management and Yi Trichy Chapter: Management development programme on ‘Gearing up for growth -- family business’, K. Kumar, Professor of IIM, Bangalore, resoucre-person, 9.30 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: CSI women students branch and Department of Computer Science, Faculty development programme, S. Venkatasubramanian, A.T. Barani Vijayakumar and P.B. Arun Prasad, speak on ‘Android programming’, MCA Club, 9 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): Engineer’s Day, V. Gopal, Professor of Finance, IIM, Tiruchi, delivers speaks on ‘Skill development for young engineers to reform the core sector’, G. Kannabiran, Director (in-charge), NIT-T, presides, NIT-T campus, 6.30 p.m.

Kongunadu College of Engienering and Technology: Seminar on ‘Metal matrix composites and application’, N. Kawin, Faculty, resouce-person, CAD Lab, 5.30 p.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology: Engineer’s Day, P. Krishnamoorthy, former Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, chief guest, N. Nallusamy, chairman, presides, P. Selvaraj, Principal, and others speak, 3.30 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.