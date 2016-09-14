RELIGION

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple : Sri Namperumal Thirupavithrothsavam, yagasalai thiruvaradhanam, 7 a.m.; moolasthanam thiruvaradhanam, 10 a.m.; Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 8 p.m.; reaching Thirupavithrothsava mandapam, 8.15 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 9.45 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 10.15 p.m.

Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple : Vinayagar Chathurthi festival, Vallabha Ganapathy alangaram, music programme by S.Vasantha Meenakshi and party, 6 p.m.

Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple, Gunaseelam :Pavithrothsavam, punyahavasanam, nithya homam, poornahuthi, 9 a.m.; Sri Viganasacharyar thiruveedhi purappadu, 7 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt : Sri Vinayagar Chathurthi mahothsavam, Ganapathy homam, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 6 a.m.; Kalpa pooja, 8.30 a.m.; Ganapathy Avarana pooja, devotional songs by Srirangam Sringeri Sath Sangam, 7 p.m.

Rasika Ranjana Sabha : Musical discourse by B.Ravindra Sarma, Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya, Thennur, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha : Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Kattazhagiasingar Sannidhi, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Satha Sangam : Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 8, I Street, SMESC Colony, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University: Department of Environmental Bio Technology, inauguration of international conference on Environment and health in changing climate, V.M.Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, presides, Ajit Tyagi, president, Indian Meteorological Society, delivers key note address, university campus, 10.30 a.m.

Department of Tamil Development : Seminar on official language, K.Dharpagaraj, District Revenue Officer, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Tiruchi : Happy school child development programme, R.Saravanan, chief guest, R.C.Middle School, Kalnayakkan Street, Woraiyur, 9.30 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Department of Computer Science, seminar on Cloud computing, S.Bakyalakshmi of IT Systems Pvt.Ltd., speaks, 9.30 a.m.; Youth Red Cross: Inauguration and orientation programme for volunteers, S.Karuppaiyan, YRC Coordinator, Bharathidasan University, speaks, 2.30 p.m.

National College: Department of Tamil, inauguration of U.Ve.Sa.Tamil Peravai, S.Kenneday, assistant professor, St.Joseph’s College, speaks on ‘Literature and Film Music,’ 11.55 a.m.

M.A.M.School of Engineering : P.V.K.Perumal, former scientist, DRDO, speaks on Role of electrical engineers in satellite communication, 11 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology : Guest lecture by G.Sivakumar, assistant professor, 5 p.m.

Imayam College of Engineering: Department of Mechanical Engineering, inter-collegiate symposium, 9.30 a.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology, Perur : Workshop for women on ‘Improving confidence to appear for interviews,’ 3.30 p.m.

Neuro One Hospital : Inaugural function, M.S.Ashraf, Member, Tamil Nadu Medical Council, chief guest, Karur By-pass Road, near Chathram Bus Stand, 5 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations : Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.