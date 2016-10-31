RELIGION

Sri Subramaniaswamy Temple, Thaiyalkara Street: Kanda Sashti festival, abishekam, 11 a.m.; discourse by P.Balasubramanian, 6.30 p.m.Thiruparankundram Murugan alangaram, poojas, 8.30 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt: Kanda Sashti mahothsavam, Saradhathilakoktha Sri Subramania Manthra homam, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam,7 a.m.; Sri Subramaniar Rudrabishekam,kalpa pooja, archana, deeparadhana,9 a.m.; Sri Subramania Aavarna pooja, deeparadhana, 5 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Sannidhi, Sri Ahobila Mutt, East Uthira Street, Srirangam, 6 p.m.; Ranga Vilasa Mandapam, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, 7 p.m.Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 6, Perumal Kovil Street, Indira Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharath Heavy Electricals Limited: Inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week, R.Rajamanohar, General Manager In-charge, BHEL, Tiruchi, chief guest, Building 24, BHEL campus, 9 a.m.; Official Language Implementation Committee and Rajbasha Department: Rajbasha Day celebrations, Tarun Kumar Singha, Senior General Manager, Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Tiruchi, chief guest, Community Centre, BHEL Township, 10 a.m.

District Administration: Public grievances meeting, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s Office, 10 a.m.

M.A.M.College of Engineering: Mamaria 2016 – state level inter-school cultural extravaganza, Surya, actor and founder, Agaram Education Foundation, chief guest, 10 a.m.

J.J. College of Engineering and Technology: NSS unit, National Integration pledge, K. Ponnusamy, administers pledge, MALA block, 11 a.m.

M.I.E.T.Engineering College e-Learning Club: Presentation of certificates to top five participants of Design now competition awards, A.Mohamed Yunus, chairman, MIET Group of Institutions, presides, 10 a.m.

Trichy Round Table No. 54 and Trichi Ladies Circle No,. 53: Donation of Class rooms and toilet block, T.R. Christopher Arvinth, National vice president, RT India, chief guest, L. Supraja, Chairperson, Area 1, LC India, and others speak, Corporation School campus, Woraiyur, 9.30 a.m.