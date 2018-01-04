CITU to impleaditself in PIL

more-in

The CITU would implead itself in the PIL pending before the Supreme court, its national vice-president, A.K. Padmanaban said.

“The president of Matches and Fireworks Workers Union affiliated to the CITU in Virudhunagar will implead himself in the case,” he said.

Stating that the environmental issues raised over usage of crackers were not scientifically backed, he highlighted the social impact of the proposed ban which will affect the lives of lakhs of workers, both directly and indirectly.

The Centre should have a proper policy framework for such labour-oriented industry that pays around ₹2,000 crore by way of taxes, he added.

Recalling that the ban on crackers during Deepavali in the National Capital Region did not provide any relief to the people, he said the government should rather look at scientific ways of mitigating pollution.