Proud moment:Rajiva Ranjan Sahay, Inspector General, (Airport Sector), Central Industrial Security Force, taking the salute at the passing-out parade of ASI/Executive at Arakonnam.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

It has been guarding vital installations, says CISF IG Rajiva Ranjan Sahay

: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to various industries and vital installations in the country, has been contributing greatly to the economic development of the country, said Rajiva Ranjan Sahay, Inspector General, Airport Sector, CISF.

“The establishments we are securing contribute immensely to the economic growth of the country,” he said, in his address at the passing-out parade of the seventh batch of Assistant Sub-Inspectors/Executives at CISF’s Regional Training Centre (RTC), Thakkolam, Arakkonam, on Saturday.

Security

CISF was providing security to a variety of traditional industries in the field of chemicals, fertilisers and steel.

The force was providing security to atomic energy and space installations, ports, coal fields and defence production units, he added.

“We have also entered the private sector recently. We provide security to the Delhi Metro Rail, and have an exclusive VIP security unit (SSG) that provides security to 50 most important VIPs in the country,” he said.

The force was deployed in all parts of the country, including sensitive States like Jammu and Kashmir, north eastern States and some of the units were located in naxal infested areas too, he said.

“We have been maintaining vigil and providing quality security. We have protected men from attacks by terrorists and other subversive elements, ” he added.

The CISF came into existence in 1968-69, he said, adding that they took over airport security in 2000. He termed the services provided by the force at airports as “unparalleled and unmatched”. “Now, we can say airports are the face of CISF,” he said.

Serve with a smile

He said that over the years, the profile of CISF has undergone a significant change. “Now, we have evolved as truly professional central armed force with multi skill competencies, and many critical responsibilities have been assigned to the force,” he said.

“CISF is a unique force with public interface,” he further said. Citing statistics, he said on an average, everyday, CISF personnel interacted with almost one crore civilians.

“Our efforts, unlike many other uniformed services, have to be very different. We have to be polite and humane, and at the same time, be firm and professional on performing our duties and dealing with security measures,” he said.

At the passing-out parade, 515 ASI/Executive including 58 women, took the oath of allegiance. Mr. Sahay presented the prize and trophies to trainees for outstanding performances during training – Remmia M.P for best in indoor, Shailendra Singh for best in firing, Ashish Charak for best in outdoor and Vivekanand Dubey for all round best and Principal Trophy, a press release said.

V. Khamo, DIG, CISF RTC, said the batch underwent 51 weeks of training. Commandant M.K. Tamil Selvan was present.